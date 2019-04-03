Kim Kardashian’s latest launch is giving us major robot and cyborg vibes… but we’re kind of into it. The reality star’s sunglass collaboration with Carolina Lemke dropped on Tuesday, April 2, and it’s filled with futuristic looking shades with a few subtle nods to the ’90s.

To celebrate the launch, the reality queen told Us a little about the glasses trend she’s into right now (along with Kayne and North‘s fashionista ways and Saint‘s dislike for her revealing outfits). The top personal pick for the star who was previously on Team Tiny Shades: Visor styles. “I really do like a visor. I think especially for summer it’s going to be really fun to have a fun, colorful visor sunglass.”

And it seems other stars would agree that bigger is better when it comes to sunnies right now! Back in January, Rihanna was spotted in oversized square shades that sported a Fenty logo on the side, causing fans to speculate they were a sneak peek at her upcoming accessories collection. And even more recently, Jennifer Lopez launched a line with Australian brand Quay featuring tons of sizeable specs.

To officially celebrate her first launch with the eyewear brand, Kim sent out boxes to that had the sunglasses on face masks that looked just like her. This prompted many people to put the masks on and we have to say, he results were a bit creepy. Kris Jenner posed with her glam squad each wearing a different plastic mask. And between celebrating the launch day for her new lifestyle site, Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian got in on the action with a hilarious Instagram Video.

The mom of three has been teasing this collection for some time now, posting selfies to Instagram and even wearing them out. Now available at carolinalemke.com, we’re excited to finally be able to shop the collection. Keep scrolling to see our favorite picks!