Take them to church! Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were among the slew of celebrities that attended Kanye West’s concert and church service in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, March 24.

The “Roar” singer, 34, was dressed in head-to-toe pink with a matching baseball cap, while the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 42, was casual in jeans, a white tee and a bomber jacket with a red and black checkered pattern.

The Elizabethtown actor proposed to the American Idol judge in a helicopter on Valentine’s Day. “We went to dinner, and I thought we were gonna see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter. … It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter,” the singer told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 25.

Other celebrities, including Courtney Love, Tyler, the Creator, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, were also in attendance at the Yeezy designer’s service, which he and wife Kim, 38, have been hosting since January.

The weekly concerts feature performances by the “Gold Digger” rapper, 41, in addition to other artists such as Kid Cudi and Kaye Fox, and are often backed by a choir.

“The goal is to be able to communicate the message of love effectively,” musician Tony Williams explained of the services in January.

It’s also a good excuse to dance. Earlier this month, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, North, was spotted showing off her dance moves at the affair, spinning in circles and clapping her hands in an all-white ensemble.

“My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings,” the Selfish author tweeted in February of her daughter, who was also present in a snakeskin one-piece on Sunday.

