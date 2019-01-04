Go big or go home. Kanye West and Justin Timberlake were supposed to headline the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but ultimately decided to forgo the gig, a source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kanye backed out at the last minute because of the stage constrictions and he’s done performing on limiting stages and feels they restrict his artistic ability,” the insider explains. “He and Travis Scott are really committed to having unique sets going forward.”

The 37-year-old “Say Something” singer’s decision, however, came due to time constraints. “Justin’s tour schedule conflicted which is why he pulled out but he had wanted to do it and was excited about it,” the source adds.

Timberlake recently returned to his Man of the Woods tour after he postponed multiple concerts and took a two-month break due to severely bruised vocal cords. The former N’Sync member first alerted fans to his condition when he canceled his October show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Unfortunately, his ailment took longer than expected to heal and he was forced to postpone more concerts.

“My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” the Hindsight author wrote on Instagram in December. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding.”

On Wednesday, January 2, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala were announced as headliners of this year’s Coachella, which takes place in Indio, California. “Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella,” Grande, 25, tweeted after the announcement was made. “Thank u.”

Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Smith, Solange, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Kacey Musgraves will also be performing at the music festival, which kicks off on April 12.

