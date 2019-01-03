Coachella 2019 is going to be interesting! Fans got creative with the lineup, making spoofs of the headliners and other artists that are performing at the annual festival in April.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala are set to headline the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to the official lineup released on Thursday, January 3. Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Smith, Solange, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Kacey Musgraves and BLACKPINK are also among those scheduled to perform.

Following the announcement on Thursday, fans took to social media to spoof the lineup. From the Real Housewives to Blake Lively to dads, Twitter and Instagram users found funny inspiration from a bevy of sources. In fact, the jokes may look more appealing than the real deal in some cases.

The festival, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, will take place in Indio, California, and span two weekends, beginning Friday, April 12, and ending Sunday, April 21. Passes go on sale Friday, January 4, at 11 a.m. ET and range from $429 for weekend general admission to $999 for VIP wristbands.

“Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u,” Grande, 25, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, along with a cactus and a black heart emoji.

