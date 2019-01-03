Fans are already packing their bags for Indio, California after learning the lineup for 2019’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival! From Ariana Grande to Idris Elba, it’s safe to say there will be no shortage of entertainment.

“Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u,” the “God Is a Woman” songstress, 25, wrote alongside the full lineup on Instagram, adding a black heart and cactus emoji.

While it wasn’t unexpected that Grande, a pop superstar who had an epic year in 2018, would be performing at the annual dessert concert, Elba was a major surprise — and sent the Twittersphere into overdrive with commenters’ thoughts.

“Apparently Idris Elba also DJs lol go him,” one user wrote of the 46-year-old Luther actor. Another added: “Breaking my Twitter silence to say the number of Coachella fans who didn’t know Idris Elba is also a DJ is truly disappointing. HIS SCRIPTED COMEDY ABOUT IT WAS ANNOUNCED MONTHS AGO. (Also he’s always live-streaming his sets on Instagram).”

One twitter user simply wrote: “Idris Elba can do anything.”

Childish Gambino and Tame Impala will be headlining the two-weekend-long music festival along with the “Thank U, Next” singer. Dozens of other artists are set to perform, including Janelle Monáe, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Zedd, the 1975 and many more.

The first weekend will take place from Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 14, with the second running Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21. Coachella passes are set to go on sale on Friday, January 4, at 11 a.m. PT. This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the music extravaganza.

Prices for Coachella range from $429 for a weekend general admission pass to $999 for VIP wristbands.

Us Weekly confirmed in December that Childish Gambino would be a headliner. Multiple sources told Us that Justin Timberlake and Kanye West were in talks to be among the headliners, though they ultimately did not make the final lineup.

See the poster above for the full Coachella lineup!

