Festival season officially got underway this weekend with celebs descending on Palm Springs for Coachella 2018. In addition to seeing Beyonce slay on stage in five fierce fashion looks by Balmain as only she could, stars rocked their best crop tops, cutoffs and bathing suits in honor of the annual desert oasis event. It was a parade of boho outfits, cool dresses, fringed everything and creative bikini usage.

Although the reactions on social media would have you think otherwise, Queen Bey wasn’t the only music icon to take the stage. Just days after confirming her pregnancy, Cardi B rocked a custom white Alejandro jumpsuit for her buzzed about performance, while Rita Ora looked sexy in a black two-piece.

And despite sister Khloe having just given birth in Cleveland, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was out in full force, with Kourtney and new mom Kylie partying together and Kendall showing off her toned tummy with fellow model-of-the-moment Emily Ratajkowski. Bella Hadid, meanwhile, showed Us that the scrunchie has most definitely made a comeback, sporting her best ‘90s-inspired denim shorts, white crop top, slender sunglasses and body chain.

It-girls weren’t the only ones enjoying the southern California sun. Dudes like Justin Bieber and Darren Criss hit up the weekend’s festivities in some seriously colorful duds that prove festival fashion is fun for everyone. Keep scrolling to see all of our favorite Coachella style moments!