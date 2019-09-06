Kendall-Jenner-Left-Kanye-West's-Sunday-Service-Over-Brad-Pitt

Totally relatable! Kendall Jenner hilariously revealed that she left brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Service early after seeing Brad Pitt in attendance.

“I think he’s been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there when he was there. And I literally left,” Jenner, 23, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 5. “I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just, like, gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.’”

A surprised Jimmy Fallon then asked the model if she “didn’t want to meet him,” to which she replied “no” and cited her nerves as the reason she avoided introducing herself.

“Isn’t there a saying like don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know, I just love him so much,” she continued. “I’m just … I’m gonna leave it at that and leave. I get nervous.”

Fallon, 44, then joked that Jenner would “probably get nervous” meeting herself.

The Oscar nominee, 55, attended the event when it was held in Watts, California, on Sunday, September 1. Though Pitt didn’t make appearances in snaps posted by Jenner or her sisters, he was seen in posts shared by fan accounts.

West’s Sunday Service has occurred every weekend since January of this year, as made evident across Kim Kardashian’s social media. Though the invitation-only affair is attended by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, many celebrities have made appearances at the weekly event.

Pitt joins Courtney Love, Tyler the Creator, Adrienne Bailon, Busy Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, as some of the celebrities that have been extended an invitation to the exclusive gathering.

“Actually, there’s no praying. There’s no sermon. There’s no word,” Kardashian, 38, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April. “It’s just music and it’s just a feeling.”

When speaking with Elle in April, the KKW Beauty mogul regarded Sunday Service as “a healing experience for my husband.”

“It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe,” she continued. “But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!