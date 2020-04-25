All in a day’s work! Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, have their hands full with two kids at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Usually, we just have our playroom, but now the house is their playroom,” the “Untouchable” singer, 36, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “We have a tent in our master bedroom that we put up for them [and] the laundry basket is now like a boat. In the living room, my husband cut a cardboard box and it’s a house.”

The One Tree Hill alum and the former professional football player, 33, are doing “anything” to keep Jolie, 4, and Jace, 16 months, “entrained and active” during quarantine.

“When it’s a nice day, we’ll go outside,” the actress explained. “It’s been raining the past few days, so we turned the garage into a playroom and moved the cars out. We’re just doing anything to make the time go.”

The Michigan native joked, “Usually by 5, we’re like, ‘Two hours until bedtime. We’ve got this!’ It becomes, like, the greatest countdown of our lives.”

It’s not all fun and games for their family of four since Jolie is being homeschooled, Kramer told Us of her eldest. “We’ll go in the office [on alternating days] and go through one letter at a time,” the “Whine Down” podcast host told Us. “We do something fun, like make it out go Play-Doh or read a book and have her call out letters.”

The couple have “a little bit of grace” for themselves and don’t push themselves to teach their daughter from 9 to 3 like her preschool. “As long as you do a little bit, any bit helps,” Kramer explained to Us. “A little goes a long way.”

Kramer posted a video of the athlete and Jolie hard at work via Instagram earlier this month. Their daughter got popcorn as a reward for learning the letter “A.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane