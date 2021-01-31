Jana Kramer A Day in My Life

It seems Jana Kramer can do it all in just 24 hours!

Not only does she spend her day-to-day life working hard on her many business ventures — including her “Whine Down” podcast and her new wine brand, One Brick — the actress also makes sure to bond with her family as much as she can.

When she’s not getting down to business, Kramer loves to play with her 5-year-old daughter, Jolie, and 2-year-old son, Jace, whom she shares with husband Mike Caussin.

In fact, the podcaster loves motherhood so much, she’s even thinking of an expansion.

“I’m 37, so I would love more,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I just don’t know if I’m emotionally strong enough to handle another miscarriage. I don’t know how I would feel if I didn’t carry the baby because I love being pregnant minus the fact of throwing up. I thought I felt the most beautiful when I was pregnant.”

Caussin’s vasectomy is also playing another factor in their decision, but the two are open to doing “more research on surrogacy” and adoption, which is “definitely” something they’re thinking about, she says.

After the little ones are put to bed, Kramer makes it a point to spend one-on-one time with the retired football player, 33, too.

Having to quarantine with Caussin — despite their rocky marriage — has been “the best test,” she also admitted earlier this month, noting that the situation was similar to reality show Big Brother. “I truly do feel stronger because of it, because we had the time together. There were times when we were just like, ‘I don’t even want to look at you today,’” she added. “But I feel grateful.”

Keep scrolling to see how else Kramer spends a typical day in her life.