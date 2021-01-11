One day at a time. Jana Kramer got candid about how she learned to trust her husband, Mike Caussin, after he cheated on her — and admitted that she still has doubts sometimes.

“I trust him today. He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband and he’s living it with integrity,” the 37-year-old “Whine Down” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her One Brick wine brand’s launch. “And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that. I just … I trust my husband today.”

Us broke the news in 2016 that the former NFL pro, 33, cheated on Kramer with multiple women. He subsequently entered treatment for sex addiction. The pair, who wed in 2015, briefly separated following the infidelity but reconciled.

The One Tree Hill alum and Caussin welcomed daughter Jolie, now 4, in January 2016. After they renewed their vows in December 2017, they welcomed son Jace in November 2018.

Kramer told Us that the couple have “definitely talked” about how they are going to tell their kids about their dad’s past infidelities.

“When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google, I don’t know what age that’s going to be, but we’re gonna sit her down,” the “Whiskey” singer said. “And I actually, I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She kinda told me how they did it, how they sat her down and I liked, it was just like, ‘Hey, this is, you know what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.’ … I want us to tell her before a friend tells her.”

Kramer and Caussin detailed their marital woes in their book, The Good Fight, which was released in September.

“The hardest week of parenting we had was probably when the book came out, just because rehashing those things is never really easy to talk about. So, I think we fought the most leading up to the book launch and then during book launch,” she admitted to Us.

Kramer revealed in 2019 that her husband suffered a “massive” relapse in his addiction in 2018. Caussin celebrated “the most sober year” of his life last month.

“As an addict I carry a lot of shame. Others who share a similar disease can relate. We rarely like to speak about it let alone acknowledge it,” the former athlete wrote on December 28 via Instagram. “I’ve had my stumbles and falls over the last four years in this program but this year has finally been different.”

Kramer told Us that the couple had their ups and downs in 2020, but she is looking forward to releasing a chardonnay and red blend in later this month.

“Obviously, I’m a big wine drinker. I wanted to make a wine that was affordable, but tasted like a million bucks,” Kramer told Us of One Brick. “I’m super pumped.”