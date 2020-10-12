Déjà Vu? Not exactly. Jana Kramer received a direct message claiming that husband Mike Caussin had cheated again — and immediately went into “freak-out mode,” she shared on the Sunday, October 11, episode of their “Whine Down” podcast.

“The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM,” the One Tree Hill alum, 36, said during the episode. “I think — I told my therapist this — I almost have this weird PTSD where I go through my DMs, almost looking to see if the truth is gonna prevail in the DM again. I have this fear when I go through my DMs. … It just said, ‘Mike cheated again, I’m sorry.’ And I looked at the person’s profile, it had zero followers, so it’s like they just made this account. So, I reached out.”

During the episode, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared that she began messaging the girl, who claimed her friend had been having unprotected sex with Caussin, 33, but she didn’t have proof.

“The really sucky thing about it is that my default can’t go to ‘There’s no way.’ That’s where it hurts the most, where I can’t just go, ‘I trust him 1000%. He would never do that,’” the “I Got the Boy” singer said. “I think that’s where it stung. … I started DMing this person. They’re telling me things that maybe, could make sense or maybe, could be wrong. She said a few things about his hometown and I’m like, OK, they could just look that up on the internet. She said something about, ‘He’s got a secret device,’ which has always been a fear of mine, that maybe he has some secret device that he talks to other people on.”

Kramer sat on the messages for a few days before approaching her husband. First, she “searched the freakin’ house” looking for a secret cellphone and then spoke to her therapist.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be looking under the bed or going through his drawers trying to find this secret device. Who knows if it’s even real?’ Like, how do I deal with this? We’re coming off a high, and now this? But I can’t ignore it completely because of our history,” she explained. “There’s not enough stuff in the bank to trust his word 1000 percent, because of the stuff last year and that sucks. So I’m just kind of, like, stuck.”

The Good Fight authors married in May 2015 and welcomed their first child, Jolie, three months later. In September 2016, they separated after Us Weekly broke the news that Caussin had cheated. During their time apart, the athlete received treatment for his sex addiction. They later reconciled, renewing their vows in 2017 and welcoming a second child, Jace, in November 2018.

Although the country singer wanted to react — “In the past, I’ve grabbed his phone and thrown it across the room and shattered it,” she admitted — Kramer did her best to figure out what was true before bringing it to her husband.

The NFL star quickly noticed something was wrong with her and after some prying, she told him she needed to figure things out and speak to a therapist before speaking to him.

“I can’t get frustrated because she’s not talking to me so I was like, ‘OK, I have to do my work now and not be codependent and try to take on her feelings.’ I just had to walk away and sit with it,” he shared. “Once she finally told me last night, it crushed me because it sucks. … It sucks that she can’t default to trusting me. It sucks that I’ve done what I’ve done in the past to create that in a relationship right now. My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she’d be able to bring it to me and we’d almost be able to, like, laugh about it because there is that much trust in the bank. But I didn’t fault her at all for questioning me for still trying to figure these things out. When she told me she searched the house, it’s just, like, my heart sank because I just felt so bad for my wife to have to feel these things and it’s a direct correlation to things I’ve done in the past.”

Later in the episode, Kramer admitted that she was afraid to ask her husband about the claims because she was scared that he would lie.

“I don’t think she fully believes me yet,” the Virginia native said. The “Why Ya Wanna” singer then admitted he’s right: “I have a hard time believing it, but I also don’t at the same time.”