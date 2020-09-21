Concerned for her future. Jana Kramer expressed her fears about the possibility of her marriage to Mike Caussin not working out.

During the Monday, September 21, episode of the couple’s “Whine Down” podcast, the twosome opened up about how they’re worried about releasing their upcoming book, The Good Fight, due to their turbulent dynamic over the years. Kramer, in particular, revealed that she was “nervous” about appearing like a “fraud” when they continue to experience relationship woes.

To outline her concerns, Kramer recalled a recent unsuccessful date night that she had with the 33-year-old NFL alum. She posted on Instagram about how “today sucked,” and her former One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton reached out to check in on her.

“She texted me and was like ‘Hey, are you good? I saw your post.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, it was just a really crappy day. We didn’t do things right in front of the kids and we argued, and that was sitting really heavy with me,’” the country singer said. “And I said ‘We’ve got this book coming out and I feel like kind of a fraud. How can I be saying to do this when I didn’t do it right the other day and he didn’t do it right the other day.’”

Kramer continued, “So that’s where, like, I’m nervous because I feel sometimes … I’m like a fraud in a sense. [Hilarie] affirmed [that] she was like, ‘I felt the same thing right before my book [The Rural Diaries] came out.’ And she was like, ‘How am I saying to be positive and to be happy when I’m depressed because of the pandemic and this and the anxiety?’ So it was just nice to have a conversation with someone that understands.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer said she’s “not trying to think” negatively but she’s “scared” nonetheless. She then recalled Glennon Doyle’s book, Love Warrior, a memoir that the 44-year-old author wrote during her marriage to Craig Melton. Kramer said she stopped reading the book when she learned that Doyle found her “true calling” upon marrying Abby Wambach.

“There wasn’t the success story [in her book]. I wanted a success story,” the actress explained. “So my fear is that — what if something happens and then, let’s say, we end up getting divorced. Well, where is the success for the person that reads this book? Like, I don’t want that same thing to happen.”

Kramer continued, “So I guess that’s my grand fear, because … I want someone to have hope. I really want that and it makes me sad to think about. I don’t want to be the reason for someone to lose hope the way that I did when I was reading Glennon’s book.”

Kramer and Caussin have been married since 2015. They share daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 22 months. The couple have experienced major bumps over the course of their relationship, including Caussin’s infidelity and his sex addiction battle. On an older episode of their podcast, Kramer opened up about why she has chosen to continue working on their problems.

“I actually wanted to work on it, ‘cause he had effed up in the very beginning … even when we were dating,” she said in April 2019. “And if he didn’t actually really want to work on it, he could have easily have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever, next.’ And I could have too.”

Kramer noted how it’s “so easy to get divorced nowadays” before adding: “So it’s, like, you have to work at it. It’s hard. It sucks. Some days, it literally sucks.”

The Good Fight hits shelves on Tuesday, September 22.