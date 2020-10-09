Not holding back. Jana Kramer took out her anger on a sentimental item after learning about husband Mike Caussin‘s past infidelity.

The couple, who wed in May 2015, appeared on The Dr. Oz Show on Friday, October 9, to discuss their rocky relationship timeline and their new book, The Good Fight. Kramer, 36, has spoken candidly about working through her marriage with the former NFL player, 33, and admitted on Friday that forgiving him for his mistakes “was not easy.”

“I smashed a bunch of stuff,” the country singer recalled. “I wrote all over his wedding tux, ‘a–hole.’ I was mean, and I was angry, and I shamed him. I was rageful.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that the retired athlete cheated on Kramer with multiple women. Less than a year before the scandal made headlines, the Dancing With the Stars alum gave birth to the pair’s first child, daughter Jolie, now 4. They later welcomed son Jace in November 2018, two years after briefly separating so that Caussin could receive treatment for his sex addiction. They reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017.

The “Why Ya Wanna” songstress uncovered her husband was cheating on her after a friend pointed out some of his habits and encouraged her to “go through the phone bill.” When she “saw a bunch of numbers that didn’t add up,” she knew something was wrong — and felt like her “whole world was just flipped upside down.” Despite her husband’s misstep, Kramer decided that forgiveness was the best option for her family.

“I come from a divorced family,” she explained on The Dr. Oz Show. “I love my daughter and my son so much. … I was like, ‘You don’t get to break my family apart because of your selfish actions.’ He was willing to fight. I had someone that was willing to grow and to change and to be a better person.”

Caussin, for his part, recognized that his struggle with sex addiction doesn’t excuse the mistakes he made. In March 2019, the former Buffalo Bills player revealed that he had experienced a “massive” relapse the year before, but assured fans at the time that he wasn’t “minimizing cheating” by talking about his addiction.

“That’s just the powerlessness that comes along with addiction,” he said on Friday. “You can’t always explain it. You definitely can’t justify it. … It’s not an excuse, but it’s an explanation of behaviors.”

After living out so many of her relationship’s most challenging moments in the public eye, the One Tree Hill alum admitted to feeling “nervous” and like a “fraud” for staying with Caussin, especially with the release of their new book.

“I wanted a success story,” the “I Got the Boy” singer explained in a September episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “So my fear is that — what if something happens and then, let’s say, we end up getting divorced. Well, where is the success for the person that reads this book? … So I guess that’s my grand fear, because … I want someone to have hope.”