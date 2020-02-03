Jana Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, returned to their “Whine Down” podcast for the first time since the candid couple sparked split rumors to address his absence.

While the 36-year-old One Tree Hill alum and the 32-year-old former NFL player didn’t get too specific during the Monday, February 3, episode of the show, Caussin told listeners that he has been struggling with his sex addiction recovery.

“Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober?” he asked his wife, referring to the October 2019 incident when Kramer saw a photo of a topless woman on Caussin’s phone. “How is that living with integrity? It’s not.”

“He didn’t physically cheat on me,” Kramer clarified. “There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery. … It was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship.”

Caussin continued to play coy about what happened, noting he wasn’t “acting out” or doing “the real, major, big things that everyone assumes is an issue.”

While the twosome, who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 14 months, told their listeners they are in a “great space,” Kramer got emotional after admitting it’s been a “heavy month” for the the duo.

“The heaviness isn’t …” the “Beautiful Lies” singer said before she choked up. “It’s a gratefulness that we can still be here conversing. It’s also that fear too. That’s been the hardest part of this month. We’ve both individually done a lot of work … I do feel hopeful for the tools that we’ve been learning, but it’s also very scary.”

She added: “Because of the constant lies, can you see how it might be hard to lean into you and trust your word?”

“Absolutely,” Caussin, who admitted he was just going through the motions at his meetings, replied. “First of all, I appreciate your vulnerability. I hear you and I see you right now. I feel your pain. I can’t imagine how hard it is to lean into somebody whose hurt you so much. That is terrifying.”

Kramer and Caussin tied the knot in 2015. While the pair called it quits in August 2016 after Us Weekly broke the news that he cheated on her with multiple women, they renewed their vows in December 2017 after he completed treatment for sex addiction. Last month, the couple sparked split rumors when Kramer shared a cryptic post on Instagram and briefly deleted “wife” and Caussin’s name from her social media bio.

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on December 30.

Kramer admitted during Monday’s episode that she “starts to feel insane” and “starts taking pictures off Instagram” when Caussin lies to her.

“I’m tailspinning,” she said. “I feel like — and I know I’m not the only woman out there whose done that — but it becomes so out of control. I’m already at my limit with discoveries and lies that I hit it. I pressed the button. I said, ‘F—k it.’ This is where I’m unraveling. … It becomes this run-on.”