It’s been quite an up and down journey for Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. While the pair have become stronger through it all, they hope that in writing their new memoir, The Good Fight, they’ll be able to help others.

That doesn’t mean that they’re not nervous about the release.

“We put so much into this because it is so personal. This is the most personal thing we’ve done — even more so than this podcast,” Caussin, 33, said during the “Whine Down” podcast on Monday, September 21, with Kramer, 36. “It’s just very personal to us. We’ve both taken a lot of pride in it. We have big goals with this book, big expectations because of how much work we’ve put into it so you know, for me, I’ve voiced this a lot to you I really want to be a New York Times bestseller. I really do. And I hope all of you listening can help us achieve that.”

The couple married in 2015, 11 months after meeting. In January 2016, they welcomed their first daughter, Jolie, but soon split following the news that he had cheated with multiple women. The former NFL star entered treatment for sex addiction and the “I Got the Boy” singer and the athlete reconciled soon after. They renewed their vows in December 2017 and welcomed a son, Jace, in November 2018.

Over the years, they’ve been very open about Caussin’s infidelity, her choice to forgive him and everything in between.

During Monday’s podcast, the ACM winner also revealed that she’s fearful about being judged from what she revealed in the book, especially if they split in the future.

“What if something happens and then, let’s say, we end up getting divorced?” Kramer asked on the episode. “Well, where is the success for the person that reads this book? … I guess that’s my grand fear because I want someone to have hope. I really want that and it makes me sad to think about. I don’t want to be the reason for someone to lose hope.”

