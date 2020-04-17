Jana Kramer has always been candid with her fans and followers about her marriage to Mike Caussin, but not everyone embraces the couple as they navigate his battle with sex addiction.

“It’s hard,” the 36-year-old singer told Us Weekly exclusively about dealing with haters while promoting her new single, “Untouchable,” which was released on Friday, April 17. “I’m a people pleaser. I want everyone to like me, I want everyone to, you know, to love us and it’s just, not everyone is going to.”

Kramer and Caussin, 33, who wed in 2015, nearly split in 2016 after Us broke the news that he was unfaithful to the One Tree Hill alum. The former NFL player subsequently checked into treatment. While they renewed their vows December 2017, the twosome still deal with the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

“There was this one nasty girl she emailed or DMed me the other day. I had already blocked her, but she came back from a different name and she’s like, ‘You know, the only reason your husband’s isn’t cheating on you is because it’s quarantine,’” Kramer told Us. “And it’s just like, ‘Why do you even feel the need?’ And it’s just like, ‘I’m blocking you again!’”

Kramer, who often discusses her marriage on her “Whine Down” podcast with Caussin, admitted that she would be lying if she said the negative comments didn’t get to her.

“I’m human, you know?” she said. “I know that the second that I start to think, like, ‘Oh, what are we doing?’ I read a DM that’s positive and saying, ‘Hey, you really helped our marriage and I needed somebody because shoot when I was going through the stuff with Mike, like, I needed someone. I wanted to look up to someone.’ … I want to be like a beacon of hope for, like, the next people that had issues.”

The “Beautiful Lies” songstress noted that the pair, who share daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 16 months, are committed to working through their struggles.

“At the end of the day, I’m like, ‘We can have our tiffs and we can have our riffs and whatever else and like things, but that’s not gonna break us.’ And it’s like, if the stuff that’s already happened hasn’t broken us, let’s not let this break us,” she explained. “The only way that I would leave, I always say, is if he stopped trying, if he stopped working on himself, that is when I would say, ‘I’m done.’ Like, that’s really truly when I can say I’m done because you can’t be in a relationship with stuff going on if the other person isn’t working their stuff and trying to be a better version.”

Kramer was inspired to release “Untouchable,” which is streaming now, after the devastating tornados in Nashville and the COVID-19 crisis.

“I wrote it 10 years ago, which seems so long ago, but it was a song that I’ve always loved,” she told Us. “I love the message and what it stands for, about a love being untouchable.”