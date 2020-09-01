Jana Kramer fans can never accuse her or her husband, Mike Caussin, of not being transparent about their relationship. The couple had a candid conversation about if she ever wanted to get back at him for cheating on her in the past.

“I trust Jana for all of the right reasons. I do. I trust her because I love her, I believe that she loves and respects me and our family and everything. She wouldn’t want to evoke the same kind of pain that I did,” the 33-year-old former football player said on the Monday, August 31, episode of their “Whine Down” podcast. “I don’t think she’ll do that to even the score. I think it’s the exact opposite. She’s even more motivated not to do it. … It’s an energy of leverage when one person’s broken the trust and one hasn’t.”

Caussin added that if he was in Kramer’s shoes, he wouldn’t want to give his partner the upper hand. The “I Got the Boy” songstress, meanwhile, admitted she’s thought about it when she’s “really angry” with her husband.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t ever have that thought,” Kramer, 36, replied. “[But] I don’t want to be the reason and then it evens it — I don’t like it. … For me, it wouldn’t be a physical affair, it would be emotional.”

She continued: “We were in a little rough patch the last month. I told him, I was like, sometimes when you are away from your partner and maybe you’re receiving affirmations from other people, what you are lacking that is making you feel good … what is missing in our relationship that I’m not getting that I’m like, ‘Oh this feels good.’ And I think just, like, having that conversation too was good to point that out.”

While the duo agreed that Kramer would be more likely to have an affair with someone she knows and Caussin has only cheated with strangers, the One Tree Hill alum got uncomfortable as the conversation about her potentially cheating continued. “Stop talking about [it],” Kramer said. “It’s making me feel weird.”

Kramer and Caussin, who share daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 21 months, wed in 2015. Us Weekly broke the news in 2016 that the athlete was unfaithful to his wife. He subsequently checked into treatment for his sex addiction.

While the twosome have been candid about his struggles in the past — and are detailing their marriage in their upcoming book, The Good Fight, the topic of his affair came up again on Monday’s episode after she questioned why he wasn’t jealous of her A Welcome Home Christmas costar Brandon Quinn. (Kramer just wrapped the upcoming Lifetime movie.)

“Here I am working with an attractive counterpart. … He was at our house and you went to a guy’s night and I’m like, ‘You’re leaving? Where are you going?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m going to a friend’s house.’ And I’m like, ‘But Brandon’s here,’” the Dancing With the Stars alum recalled. “Sometimes I think you trust me because you want that same trust. You do things to then want the same thing back.”

While Kramer admitted she wishes Caussin was “one percent” jealous of her onscreen love interests, she concluded, “I love that you trust me, and you’re so supportive of my work.”