Jana Kramer Breaks Down, Reveals Her Pneumonia Has Paused Movie Filming

Working woes. Jana Kramer broke down and cried after being told she has early symptoms of pneumonia, which caused filming to stop on her new movie.

“Real talk, I’m really upset right now,” Kramer, 36, told her fans via an Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 5. “I just got back from the ER. I have pneumonitis, which is early on pneumonia.”

The One Tree Hill alum tried to hold back tears as she described her symptoms from her bed.

“I was having a really hard time breathing. I got tested again for COVID, it is negative again, so somehow whatever my head cold [was] went into my lungs,” she explained.

The mother of two said that “production has been amazing” following her emergency room visit, but she revealed she feels “terrible of course” about not being able to work.

“I’m just so upset about it. I’m going to rest for the two or three days. Take a bunch of medicines,” Kramer said, noting she’s taking a social media break in the meantime.

She added: “I’m going to be off here for a minute, because If not, I’m going to continue to be upset, because I’m not working. Love you guys. Sorry for the sob story, but I just wanted you to know why I’m going dark.”

The country singer reiterated her decision to “go dark” in an Instagram Story caption.

“There is nothing more upsetting then finally getting the chance to work and then randomly getting pneumonia which I have NEVER had,” Kramer wrote alongside her video explanation on Wednesday. “But I’ve got meds, I’ve got the best movie producers and team that are giving me the time off I need so thank you!!”

On day prior, the Christmas in Louisiana star shared an Instagram Story clip alongside her new movie love interest, Brandon Quinn, with her fans. Production on the upcoming project began on Monday, August 3.

“I booked a movie and I am so excited to start filming!!!! What kind of movie are you hoping it is?!?!” Kramer teased on Instagram in July ahead of the gig’s start.

The Michigan native has been trying to keep busy and add to her resume amid the coronavirus pandemic before booking the aforementioned unnamed movie last month.

“I wasn’t sure if I could say it, but we might have auditioned for a certain Housewives thing,” Kramer revealed on the July 14 episode of her and husband Mike Caussin’s “Whine Down” podcast.

The couple tried out for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while at home during the pandemic, but the “Untouchable” singer said “we haven’t heard back yet.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s desire to work during the pandemic led to a “panic attack” after she traveled at the beginning of shutdowns earlier in the year. After landing in Canada to film a movie in March, Kramer got a lot of backlash for flying amid fears of the illness spreading worldwide.

“The second I landed in Canada, I had like the worst anxiety ever,” Kramer told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “I kept hearing, like, more things that were happening and more cases, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, like, we made the wrong decision and I just brought my kids here. What were they thinking? Like, holy crap.’”

The actress explained that she was “shaking, having a panic attack” as she thought about her choice to travel internationally at the time. The producers ultimately pulled the plug on the project and Kramer packed up and headed back to Nashville.

“The second I got home I was like, ‘I’m good. We’re home.’ The anxiety is still there, obviously, but not anywhere near [what it was],” the Christmas in Mississippi star said.