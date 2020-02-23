Reunited and it feels so good! The cast of One Tree Hill — including Hilarie Burton, Chad Michael Murray, Jana Kramer and Stephen Colletti — came together for a Tree Hill High homecoming on Saturday, February 22.

“I got a job when I was 20 years old that gave me some of the most important relationships and experiences of my life,” Burton, 37, captioned a series of photos at the One Tree Hill Convention in Wilmington, North Carolina. “I didn’t take nearly enough pictures this weekend and didn’t get photo evidence of everyone, but I love @raenia23 at @fwbcharityevents for bringing us all together. Thick and thin, our shared history has been a cornerstone in my life. Love you guys. Xxx.”

Burton (Peyton Sawyer) was joined by 38-year-old Murray (Lucas Scott), 34-year-old Colletti (Chase Adams), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Michael Trucco (Cooper Lee), Antwon Tanner (Skills Taylor) and Robert Buckley (Clayton Evans).

Kramer, 36, who portrayed Alex Dupree, attended the convention with her husband, Mike Caussin, and their 4-year-old daughter, Jolie, who at one point sang on stage with her mom.

One Tree Hill aired from 2003 to 2012 on the CW and was mostly filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the city regularly holds reunion conventions for the iconic teen series.

Other castmates Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Harris had their own reunion at a 2020 Golden Globes afterparty in January. The trio paid tribute to their characters in a fun video set in an elevator.

Bush, 37, and Harris, 40, who played cheerleaders Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina respectively, waved pom-poms while Greenberg, 41, who portrayed athlete Jake Jagielski, bounced a basketball. “Favorites ♥️🏀🌳,” Bush captioned the clip via Instagram.

Harris, Bush and Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott) reunited three months earlier at Burton’s wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan in October 2019. Lenz, 38, told Us Weekly at the time that the cast have remained close after all these years.

“We’re family for life no matter what,” she said at the time. “There’s constant communication going on. We can always pick up where we left off.”

Scroll down to see pictures of the One Tree Hill reunion.