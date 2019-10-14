



A happy reunion. While the world was thrilled to see that Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan officially tied the knot after 10 years together on October 5, Burton’s former costar Joy Lenz was even more excited.

“It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to,” Lenz, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Baby Ball 2019 in Hollywood on Saturday, October 12. “The very best. It was the company and just knowing everyone at the wedding made a huge difference. Also the celebration of two people who have done a lot of hard work to get where they are and they deserve every bit of happiness that they squeeze out of this tiny life that we have.”

The Pearson star also noted that while One Tree Hill ended in 2012, the cast remains a tight-knit group. “We’re family for life no matter what,” she said. “There’s constant communication going on. We can always pick up where we left off.”

Burton, 37, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer on the CW drama for 9 seasons, married Morgan, 53, in an intimate ceremony. The couple were introduced by Morgan’s Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles and Burton’s One Tree Hill costar Danneel Harris in 2009. They share son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months.

Lenz, who played Haley James Scott in the series, shared a selfie with Burton at the reception. “I couldn’t be happier. Come what may, we’re family for life. My sis got hitched in the BEST WAY,” she wrote on the pic. “@hilarieburton you were stunning and I wept my way through the night watching you and @jeffreydeanmorgan choose each other forever. Your family & journey is a gift to everyone you meet. CONGRATULATIONS to the coolest brood I’ve ever met. I’m seriously inspired.”

The wedding served as a reunion of sorts for multiple casts. In addition to Harris and Lenz, One Tree Hill alums Sophia Bush, Antwon Taylor and Colin Fickes also attended the big day. Many of Dean’s costars celebrated with the couple, as well; Ackles, 41, and Dean’s Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus served as the officiants of the ceremony. Additionally, Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki joined the party; during the reception, Ackles, Dean and Padalecki got matching Supernatural tattoos.

Bush, 37, later shared a photo with her on-screen and real-life BFF alum. “My Missy sister is a Mrs WIFE! It was perfect. Just like them. @hilarieburton + @jeffreydeanmorgan here’s to mischief forever,” she captioned the selfie. Morgan was quick to comment, writing, “Prettiest, coolest, smartest, gals I know. Xojd.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

