



Plot twist! Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan just officially became husband and wife.

Contrary to reports, the couple didn’t legally tie the knot until Saturday, October 5.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment,” Burton, 37, began alongside a photo from their secret nuptials on Monday, October 7, via Instagram. “But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community.”

The former One Tree Hill star and the Walking Dead actor, 53, were introduced in 2009 by Morgan’s Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles, who married Burton’s pal and former castmate Danneel Harris.

“WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact,” Burton wrote on Monday. “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”

She concluded: “It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19.”

Burton and Morgan are parents of son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months.

After confirming they wed, Burton officially changed her Instagram bio to include her new last name. Morgan, for his part, was at a loss for words.

“I’d say words… but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan…. I love you,” he captioned a photo from the wedding via Instagram. “Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd.”

Burton’s former White Collar costar Willie Garson revealed in the comments section that he attended the nuptials.

“Was the BEST!” Garson wrote. “Congrats and loved being there!!!”

While reports previously claimed that Burton was married to former One Tree Hill second assistant director Ian Prange from 2004 to 2009, the Lethal Weapon actress clarified on Monday that her marriage to Morgan was her first.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!