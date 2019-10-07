



Hilarie Burton andtied the knot with a little help from their friends!andofficiated the couple’s surprise nuptials.

“Ok. A few words… It was an intimate ceremony… performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides… and the party of the century afterwards,” the 53-year-old actor wrote on Monday, October 7, via Instagram. “Thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt… the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more. Xxxxjd.”

While Ackles, 41, and Reedus, 50, weren’t in the photo, Burton’s former One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush was pictured. The newlyweds’ kids, son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months, were also in the sweet snap.

Morgan previously revealed his former Supernatural costar Ackles and his wife, Danneel Harris, who starred alongside Burton on One Tree Hill, introduced the couple in 2009.

“I happened to be single and Jensen said, ‘I’ve got a girl you should meet,’” Morgan recalled to HuffPost in 2015. “So I went to a bar and I met Hilarie at a bar with Jensen and Danneel, and the rest is history. … We ended up back at my house drinking shots of tequila.”

Reedus, for his part, stars in The Walking Dead with Morgan. The Boondock Saints star’s girlfriend, actress Diane Kruger, called Burton a “stunning bride” in the comments section of her Instagram.

While reports surfaced in 2014 that Burton and Morgan had tied the knot, the twosome confirmed on Monday that they did not exchange vows until Saturday, October 5.

“Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” the Lethal Weapon actress gushed via Instagram. “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”

Burton’s former White Collar costar Willie Garson also attended the nuptials. While reports previously stated that the actress and former One Tree Hill second assistant director Ian Prange were married from 2004 to 2009, Burton clarified on Monday that her marriage to Morgan was her first.

