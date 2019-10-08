Tree Hill Ravens reunite! Sophia Bush, Joy Lenz and more One Tree Hill cast members attended Hilarie Burton‘s wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Saturday, October 5.

Bush, Lenz and Burton played Brooke Davis, Haley James Scott and Peyton Sawyer, respectively, on the teen drama, which ran from 2003 to 2012. While Burton left the series after season 6, Bush and Lenz starred on all nine seasons.

“My Missy sister is a Mrs WIFE! It was perfect,” the Chicago P.D. alum captioned a selfie with Burton from the nuptials via Instagram. “Just like them. @hilarieburton + @jeffreydeanmorgan here’s to mischief forever! ✨🖤✨”

Lenz shared a sweet selfie the bride too.

“I couldn’t be happier 💫 Come what may, we’re family for life,” the Pearson star gushed via Instagram. “My sis got hitched in the BEST WAY. @hilarieburton you were stunning and I wept my way through the night watching you and @jeffreydeanmorgan choose each other forever. Your family & journey is a gift to everyone you meet. CONGRATULATIONS to the coolest brood I’ve ever met. I’m seriously inspired.”

Colin Fickes, who portrayed Jimmy Edwards on the WB/CW show, was also at the nuptials. In one of the most memorable episodes of the long-running drama, Fickes’ Edwards brought a gun to high school and shot Burton’s Peyton.

“We witnessed something mighty special Saturday night,” he wrote alongside a photo from the wedding via Instagram. “Surrounded by a room full of friends & family who love them tremendously, @hilarieburton & @jeffreydeanmorgan showed us all how to love…& how to party. 🧡✨💀”

Burton and Morgan, who started dating in 2009, announced they secretly tied the knot on Monday, October 7, via Instagram. The news came years after fans thought they were already married. The couple are parents of son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months.

“Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” the former White Collar star wrote. “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. … I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”

Burton wasn’t the only one who had reunions at the nuptials. Morgan’s former Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles and current Walking Dead castmate Norman Reedus officiated the pair’s big day. Ackles’ wife, actress Danneel Harris, was also at the wedding. Harris played Rachel Gatina on One Tree Hill for several seasons.

“It was an intimate ceremony… performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides… and the party of the century afterwards…” Morgan gushed via Instagram. “Thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt… the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more.”

