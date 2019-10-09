See Hilarie Burton’s Wedding Dress Come Together in Cool Video





Hilarie Burton officially married her long-time love, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on Saturday, October 5. And she looked absolutely ravishing in a strapless wedding dress, which, as it turns out, she never really wanted to wear.

On Tuesday, October 9, the bride shared a time-lapse video on her Instagram feed that showed the dress being created from start to finish. In three quick clips, the former One Tree Hill actress is seen getting sewn into a strapless frock from the time it was simply a white slip to the intricate number she walked down the aisle in.

In the lengthy accompanying caption, she revealed that she never wanted to wear a wedding dress, let alone a strapless white one. That is until Carol Hannah Bridal created something she couldn’t help but love.

“I don’t want a white dress and I absolutely dont want a strapless dress,” she wrote at the start of her caption. “Then I met @carolhannahbridal.”

She explained that she had come across her bridal designs in the past and when she began meeting with her stylist she kept using the designer’s pieces as a point of reference. She would describe what she wanted using phrases like “architectural” “asymmetrical and “not too girly.” That’s when she realized that she should just call up Carol directly.

“I was nervous going into their salon,” she continued. “I’d tried wedding dresses on once before and it was a miserable experience. Pretentious. Pompous. But not this time.” She revealed that the designer and her team were able to understand what Burton wanted without having to explain it.

“She led me to this dress right away and from the moment I tried it in it was a no brainer. I had been wrong. I did want a white strapless dress. I wanted THIS one.”

The end result was a stunning fitted mermaid number, which featured buttons down the back and a structured bodice neckline in the front.

