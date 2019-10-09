See Hilarie Burton’s Wedding Dress Come Together in Cool Video

Hilarie Burton officially married her long-time love, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on Saturday, October 5. And she looked absolutely ravishing in a strapless wedding dress, which, as it turns out, she never really wanted to wear.
On Tuesday, October 9, the bride shared a time-lapse video on her Instagram feed that showed the dress being created from start to finish. In three quick clips, the former One Tree Hill actress is seen getting sewn into a strapless frock from the time it was simply a white slip to the intricate number she walked down the aisle in.
In the lengthy accompanying caption, she revealed that she never wanted to wear a wedding dress, let alone a strapless white one. That is until Carol Hannah Bridal created something she couldn’t help but love.
“I don’t want a white dress and I absolutely dont want a strapless dress,” she wrote at the start of her caption. “Then I met @carolhannahbridal.”
View this post on Instagram
I never wanted a wedding dress. “I don’t want a white dress and I absolutely dont want a strapless dress! Then I met @carolhannahbridal . I’d come across her designs on one of those massive bridal sites, while I juggled my kids this summer. As I consulted with our outstanding stylist and all around genius advisor @jeanneyangstyle , I kept using Carol’s designs as points of reference. “Architectural. Asymmetrical. Not too girly.” Then one day the lightbulb went off and Jeanne just called Carol directly. I was nervous going into their salon. I’d tried wedding dresses on once before and it was a miserable experience. Pretentious. Pompous. But not this time. Carol and her whole team knew what I wanted without me even having to say it. She led me to this dress right away and from the moment I tried it in it was a no brainer. I had been wrong. I did want a white strapless dress. I wanted THIS one. I cannot thank that group of women enough for holding my hand and bearing with me. The craftsmanship was only trumped by the kindness. My last fitting was two days before the wedding. Jeanne and I met at their studio and that was the giddy moment where all the wedding festivities kicked off. Thank you @carolhannahbridal and @jeanneyangstyle . You heard exactly what I was saying, even if I didn’t have the right words. So grateful for this new family heirloom. Xoxoxox #weddinggown #carolhannah #carolhannahbride
She explained that she had come across her bridal designs in the past and when she began meeting with her stylist she kept using the designer’s pieces as a point of reference. She would describe what she wanted using phrases like “architectural” “asymmetrical and “not too girly.” That’s when she realized that she should just call up Carol directly.
“I was nervous going into their salon,” she continued. “I’d tried wedding dresses on once before and it was a miserable experience. Pretentious. Pompous. But not this time.” She revealed that the designer and her team were able to understand what Burton wanted without having to explain it.
“She led me to this dress right away and from the moment I tried it in it was a no brainer. I had been wrong. I did want a white strapless dress. I wanted THIS one.”
The end result was a stunning fitted mermaid number, which featured buttons down the back and a structured bodice neckline in the front.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!