



If you’ve ever longed for a personal stylist to help you look your best, that dream is about to become a whole lot more attainable thanks to a new app called Wishi. Celebrity fashion stylist Karla Welch is behind a brand-new technology that matches shoppers with hand-picked personal stylists — and you won’t believe how affordable it is.

Walsh boasts an impressive array of celebrity clients like Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello, Olivia Wilde and so many more. But the expert also realized there was an open space in the market to help all of us non-celebrities get the royal styling treatment, too! After meeting technology expert Clea O’hana (the app’s current CEO) the two worked tirelessly to bring the app to life.

So here’s how it works: You start by taking a quiz about your style preferences, then you’re matched with a few different stylists that have been personally vetted by Welch. You’ll be given links to their Instagram pages, mood boards of their fashion creations and details about their styling experience — basically everything you could need to make a well-informed decision on who best meets your needs.

Your personal styling session will include a mood board, style boards and revisions, personal recommendations and the opportunity to chat with your stylist. Choose from a one-time stylish session ($40 for one session or $36 per month) for a special event or a monthly package ($90 for one or $81 a month) if you want styling opinions more frequently. The best part of all is that stylists will work within your budget when recommending new pieces, so that the whole experience is worth your while.

“From the beginning of my styling career, I’ve always wanted to find a way to bring what I do to everyone,” said Welch. “With Wishi, we have done it! From my favorite feature of uploading your closet [in the app], to [coming up with] a whole new wardrobe. Your issues aren’t an issue and we are here to help.”

