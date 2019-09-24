It’s a big day for stylish, money-saving shoppers! Marshalls just announced that the fashion retailer has finally launched an online store and this might be the best news you’ll hear all week.

Marshalls may have taken a long time to launch an e-commerce platform, but it was surely worth the wait! You can officially scope the site for hours from the comfort of your home rather than taking a trip to your nearest store — save that adventure for another day soon.

As a reminder for all you Marshalls newbies, you can score so many popular designer fashion brands for less, in addition to popular beauty products, too! Shoppers love to rave about the stellar finds they get their hands on for below retail price (there are even online forums devoted to the cause). Because every store features different items, an in-store Marshalls visit is basically a treasure hunt for devoted shoppers.

The Marshalls website will make it a little easier to see all of the product offerings, but it’s important to note that the selections will always be changing. The brand will be updating it with new pieces daily — so be sure to act fast when you see something you like!

And you might want to sit down for this one: Marshalls is also launching an app to accompany the new website and the shopping experience is wildly addictive. Similar to the way you swipe through the popular dating app, Tinder (or its counterparts), users swipe through on-trend clothing options to discover new items! When you swipe on something you love — say, a pretty satin blouse — it will be added to your favorites, just like your love prospects.

“We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime,” said Mark DeOliveira, Executive Vice President, TJX Digital US. “This site will feature a unique assortment of brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way.”

In the rare case that you haven’t already ditched us already to check out the store’s cool new site, keep scrolling to see 7 editor’s picks we can’t stop raving about.