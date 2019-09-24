



Kylie Jenner is giving Us an epic surprise collaboration.

On Tuesday, September 24, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced on Instagram that she’s teaming up with Balmain for a new makeup line. And the best part is it launches in just four days — Friday, September 27.

“Paris is always a good idea,” she Lip Kit creator wrote in an Instagram post on September 23. “Surprise.”

The Kylie x Balmain collection will be made up of lip glosses, matte liquid lipstick, a lip liner and an eyeshadow palette with nine new shades. And to celebrate, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is serving as the artistic director of makeup for the Balmain spring-summer 2020 show, where models will wear the brand new products.

In a press release from the design house, the reality star says she’s always been a fan of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s designs. “Whenever I wear one of his pieces I feel confident and beautiful,” she stated. “And that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics.”

After Rousteing saw the youngest self-made billionaire walk the 2018 Grammys red carpet wearing one of his creations, he knew had to work with the young talent.

“I remember waking up early in Paris on that morning and immediately pulling up the pictures from the Grammys weekend. As I quickly scrolled through the red carpet shots, the incredible images of Kylie and Travis made me stop in my tracks,” he said in a statement. “That photo made it clear to me what our next steps needed to be. When I called to thank her, Kylie and I almost immediately began brainstorming about bringing the colors, outlook and style of my couture vision into her beauty universe.”

This resulted in a combination of L.A. pop culture spirit and the design house’s Parisian heritage through street art prints mixed pastel tones.

“The collection that we created is full of really beautiful shades that can be mixed and matched to create everything from bold, runway-style looks, to soft and pretty glam,” said Jenner. “The collection is the perfect blend of our personalities and visions, with one goal at the heart of it: to make everyone who wears it feel confident, beautiful and authentically themselves!”

