Oh, what a glamorous evening! The stars of television hit the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, September 22, for the 71st Emmy Awards and from top to bottom, they did not miss a style beat! While we love every fabulous frock on the red carpet, it was the hair and makeup looks that took our breath away.

Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles!

The biggest trend of the night was undoubtedly the bob, as seen on Naomi Watts, Vera Farmiga and Leslie Bibb. We also love a red carpet ponytail (looking at you, Laverne Cox and Rachel Brosnahan!), as it gives us IRL inspiration for transitioning from cube-to-cocktails.

Makeup moves were also pretty major. Unlike the VMAs, when we saw a million nude lips, the Emmys brought the bold pout. Brittany Snow and Jameela Jamil were just a couple of the women who sported the trend of the season, and Jamil even did her makeup herself (after having a rough day!) We also saw bright pops of color on the eyes, as evidenced on Cox.

Emmys 2019 Glamour: See the Stars Getting Ready Before the Big Show

Scroll through to see our pics for the most smokin’ hot hair and makeup looks of the night! And check out all the behind-the-scenes action of how the stars got ready with their glam squads. If you’re looking for a refresher of the glam slam of last year’s Emmys, check out the top pics here!