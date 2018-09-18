Small screen, big glamour! The stars of television hit the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17 and they brought their beauty A-game! From the hot pink, bold red and bright berry lips seen on Tracee Ellis Ross, Rachel Brosnahan and Jessica Biel to the elaborate updos on Letitia Wright and Evan Rachel Wood (Bling! Flowers!), glam squads all over Hollywood worked overtime to amp up the drama.

And it wasn’t just the beauty that took our breath away. There were spectacular dresses, tuxedos and hybrid pantsuit/skirts, too! Check out our picks for the very best hair and makeup looks below, then take a peek at every fashion look here.