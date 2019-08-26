Glam slam! Music industry royalty hit the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, August 26, and much like last year’s event, it was a night to remember in the hair and makeup department! (The fashion is pretty spectacular, too — take a peek at every smokin’ hot look on the red carpet here.)

If only we could award a Moon Man to each celeb who shook Us with their sculptural hairdo (we’re looking at you, Lizzo) or bold cat eye! We loved Taylor Swift’s new take on her signature look, proving once again that she’s the comeback queen of style as well as music. Nobody rocks a perfectly stained red lip and winged liner like the Lover singer and we loved seeing it with her sexy banged lob on the red carpet.

The trend of the night is undoubtedly shaping up to be extreme-length locks, with Megan Thee Stallion and Ava Max rocking the look.

Scroll through to see our picks for the wildest wow moments in hair and makeup at the 2019 VMAs, and for a trip down memory lane, check out how they compare to last years’ hottest looks here!