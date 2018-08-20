Video Music Awards vixens! The hottest stars in music and television stepped out at the 2018 VMAs on Monday, August 20 in New York City. The red carpet was flush with fabulous style, but what really sent Us was the gorgeous hair and makeup looks on some of our fave artists.

Some stars showed off free-flowing manes (hello, JLo and SZA) while other’s rocked close crops, including Teyana Taylor and Cardi B, in her stunning post-baby return to the red carpet. And there were plenty of sexy updos for date night inspo, too.

The makeup gave Us all the feels, too. Face gems took the spotlight thanks to Rita Ora, and lipstick in rich berry and black cherry hues (we’re looking at you, Golden Barbie!) is giving us fall vibes.

Scroll through to see the wildest looks we love!