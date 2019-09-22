The favorite day of T.V. lovers everywhere has come: The Emmy Awards will take place today, Sunday, September 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. And that means that the stars of broadcast and cable channels as well as streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have been prepping to wow at the show. And, as usual, several of those celebs and their glam squads have been giving Us sneak peeks of their hair, makeup and fashion looks with behind-the-scenes pics of their process leading up to the show.

So far we’ve seen Laverne Cox masked like a champ, Gwendoline Christie stopped in for a very fancy skin treatment before her glam team arrived, Gwyneth Paltrow is covering herself in Goop products and Mandy Moore got to nosh on a spread fit for a queen while her squad made her feel like one. And that’s just the start!

And there will surely be more to see on the red carpet. While the 71st annual event presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will not have a host this year, a slew of big-name stars are set to attend including Zendaya and Kendall Jenner. And then there are all the A-list nominees like Rachel Brosnahan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Porter and, oh, the whole cast of Game of Thrones.

Scroll to get a preview of all the glamour you’ll see at the show (which will air on Fox and fox.com) with these getting-ready moments. Then check out the best Emmys looks of all time to get you in the mood for all the T.V.-centric Emmys fabulousness!