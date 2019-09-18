



We met Josephine Skriver downtown in a hotel loft penthouse on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon. The Victoria’s Secret model was finishing getting her no makeup-makeup done as we entered. A few minutes later, she sat down on the couch wearing cool-girl athleisure to chat all things makeup, skin care and her latest modeling campaign.

Supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Shares Her Sexy Scent Secret — Listen!

The 26-year-old recently joined the ranks of IWC Schaffhausen ambassadors Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Adrianna Lima, starring in the brand’s campaign for the Portofino collection. She flew to the Italian village to model in the brand’s new, colorful watches — her favorites of which are the gold and silver timepieces with diamonds.

“Oh my god, we had so much fun,” gushed the model. “It was my first time in Portofino. The city was so magical and romantic and colorful. The new collection really embodies everything about the city — like every color you see in the bands you could find around you.”

Finding ourselves distracted by Skriver’s glowing skin, we couldn’t help but ask about her daily beauty routine. “I try and keep it fairly simple,” she said. Being in an industry where I’m always glammed up, I try to let my skin breathe as much as possible. Skin is the star and makeup is an add-on, not a mask.”

Taylor Hill Dishes on Her New Campaign for Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance — And Why She Loves the Scent of Tide Detergent

She continued, “For skin care, I spoil myself with a facial once a month and never go to bed with makeup on — this is number one. I literally keep makeup wipes next to my bed in case I’m too tired to do my routine at night.”

Obviously, we had to know what products Skriver always relies on, too! After thinking for a solid three seconds, she said, “Honestly, Pond’s is an old-school cream that does wonders. It takes off makeup like its nothing and it’s great to travel with. It also comes in small sizes and it’s a great moisturizing product to sleep in.” Bonus points: it cost less than $10!

The supermodel credits her makeup skills to fellow Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes, as well as makeup artists she’s worked with over the years. “[Jasmine] should be a makeup artist herself — she’s so good. I was like, ‘Can you just sit down and teach me?’ We had a girls night the other night to just practice more and more.”

What to Know About Victoria’s Secret’s First Transgender Model Valentina Sampaio

Finally, the model left us with a quick beauty tip that’s the epitome of the saying, “desperate times call for desperate measures.” “If you don’t have an eyelash curler, use a spoon,” said Skriver. “It’s a really good way to curl your lashes and block your eyelid when you put on mascara to avoid clumping.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!