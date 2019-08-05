



Taylor Hill is a world-famous supermodel, but that doesn’t make the Ralph Lauren fragrance ambassador any less relatable.

Take these little facts, for example: Hill does a silly little dance through her perfume when she’s spraying it on, hates being apart from her adorable mini doodle named Tate and loves a fun New York City adventure. Thanks to her latest campaign with Ralph Lauren, we were able to get a taste of the latter.

What to Know About Victoria’s Secret’s First Transgender Model Valentina Sampaio

Mid-morning on a Tuesday summer afternoon, we met up with the 23-year-old downtown in SoHo to chat about her latest fragrance campaign for the new Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance Eau de Parfum. The supermodel shot the fragrance campaign video with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Stephen Shank, for the second year in a row — and the video will leave you with a strong case of the feels. “It was comfortable,” Hill says, regarding how special it was to work with her boyfriend. “It was extra fun because it wasn’t just some random person I hadn’t met before.”

As far as the new fragrance, it’s sweeter than its predecessor, made up of a delightful combination of sweet, vanilla and fruity notes. “It reminds me of youth,” Hill says. “It’s fun, sweet and smells exciting. It gives me flashbacks of being a teenager and falling in love for the first time — that whole whirlwind,” she laughs.

Hill’s fragrance evolution has come a long way. “When I was a kid, fragrance would make me sneeze,” she says with a giggle. Interestingly enough, the supermodel credits her first favorite scent to that of laundry detergent. “It was a very prominent smell throughout my childhood that my best friend used in her house. I had no idea what it was.” But it was when the actress started living on her own and picking up her own laundry detergent that she figured it out — “It was Tide! I bought [it] and did a load of laundry and it hit me like a wall — I remembered so many things about being a child.”

“Now, [fragrance] is triggering for memories,” explains Hill. “I smell pine and I remember Colorado, my home. When I smell vanilla, I think of my mom making cookies. And when I smell Romance, I think of the shoot day. It was a day where I got to be a tourist in my city and go to the top of the building with the Empire State Building right in front of me.”

The 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Cancelled, According to Supermodel Shanina Shaik

To apply your fragrance like the supermodel — and to make it last extra-long — Hill recommends applying it to your neck, the back of your ears, your wrist and then finishing with a once-over spray that turns into a miniature dance party.

And, of course, we couldn’t help but inquire about Hill’s beauty routine. When asked how she would throw together a look in ten minutes, she said, “I only need five. Mascara, eyelash curler, hair tie, lip balm and I’m done!” There you have it — the answer to Taylor Hill’s effortless beauty regimen a whole lot easier than you’d think. Relatable much?

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!