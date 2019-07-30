



Big news in the world of lingerie: According to multiple sources (including VS model Shanina Shaik), the 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is cancelled.

It’s not a major surprise, as the company faced a controversy last year when the brands’ chief marketing officer and executive vice president of public relations Ed Razek told Vogue that “transsexuals” shouldn’t walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show because “the show is a fantasy.” And while Razek did offer an apology on November 9, 2019, that didn’t slow the fierce criticism that Victoria’s Secret was faced with.

“Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” said Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about. I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.”

On May 19, 2019 The New York Times reported that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will no longer air on television. L Brands CEO Les Wexner reported in a memo obtained by CNBC that the company was “rethinking” the annual fashion show in favor for “a new kind of event.” He continued to explain that network T.V. didn’t feel like the “right fit” for the fashion show anymore. With that being said, the event — which has been entertaining Victoria’s Secret lovers since 1995 — is in the process of rebranding the show with a whole new agenda.

Victoria’s Secret has yet to comment on the official status of the Victoria’s Secret Show or its fate in light of this news.

