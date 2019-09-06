



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronan welcomed supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio to chat all things New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old Portuguese stunner tells Us what it’s really like to walk the designer catwalks of fashion’s hottest moment and how sitting front row is an entirely different experience.

But that’s not all! Sampaio also let Us in on some of her top beauty secrets, including how she transitions her makeup (all Armani Beauty, of course!) from summer to fall and the sexy fragrance secret that makes her scent last longer than ever and adds sizzle to date nights! As a Victoria’s Secret Angel, the model was one of the first to try the brand’s new perfume, Bombshell Intense, and she spills the tea on why this one may just be the best Victoria’s Secret scent yet. Plus, she shared the hilarious fashion mishap she experienced at the Venice Film Festival — listen to the podcast and get the scoop, you won’t want to miss this one!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including all the details on the new Victoria’s Secret fall fashion Luxe Lingerie collection and which pieces she’s coveting — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

