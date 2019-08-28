Get excited! The 2019 Venice Film Festival has officially arrived, which means your favorite celebs are getting their glam on. The 11-day event celebrates the best of the best in film and, in turn, encourages A-listers to step out in their most fabulous red carpet looks.

The 76th Annual Venice Film Festival takes place in Italy from August 28 through September 7, which means there will be no shortage of fashion looks to marvel at as celebrities head to movie premieres and afterparties!

Last year, we saw some incredible red carpet fashion moments, like Natalie Portman’s plunging glittery gold gown from the Vox Luxe premiere or Lady Gaga’s iconic pink feathered Valentino number debuted at A Star Is Born (you seriously had to see it to believe it). Clearly, celebs need to bring their A-game this time around to complete with fashion looks of the past!

So far this year, we’ve fallen in love with Elsa Hosk’s sexy custom black Etro gown with criss-crossing straps across her midsection, along with Sofia Richie’s trendsetting two-piece. And did you see Iman? The model surely knows how to make an entrance!

