Cardi B’s Hairstylist Reveals How She Made Her Sleek Bob So Shiny at the 2019 MTV VMAs

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed the mega-famous celebrity makeup artist and Patrick Ta Beauty founder, Patrick Ta, to chat about what went into creating Camila Cabello’s monochromatic bronze glow at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Ta dishes on the inspiration behind the “Senorita” singer’s “super fresh, super glowy and goddess-like” makeup look.

In case you miss it, Cabello arrived to the awards show wearing an ethereal white cutout Balmain gown with her hair down in waist-length natural curls. She paired the iconic fashion moment with a mix of bronzy hues that highlighted (literally) the star’s natural features.

Rico Nasty’s Complex Stage Makeup Routine Includes Fake Freckles and Intergalactic Highlighter

Since Cabello is a L’Oréal spokesperson, Ta used a variety of different products from the beloved drugstore brand. But the most important thing about the look was Camila’s natural-looking radiance — without it, her makeup would have looked flat. And since Ta is the glow expert, he explains that it’s all about the way you apply your product. “Sometimes you can put so much glow on and you don’t see it in photos — that’s because it’s the wrong placement,” he explains. Listen to the episode to learn more about the specific products Ta reached for to create the look, plus his tips on how to avoid highlighter fails!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the one thing you should always do to your skin before a big event — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

