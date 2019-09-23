When it came to stunning beauty looks, the 2019 Emmy Awards delivered. And the best part? Not every look cost a fortune to create thanks to the help of killer drugstore products.

On Sunday, September 22, celebrities hit the 2019 Emmys red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, pairing gorgeous ensembles with fabulous beauty looks for an all-around stylish event. From hair care to makeup, celebs and their glam squads nailed it and some without having to break the bank.

Kerry Washington’s bold graphic eye was a modern day twist on Bridget Bardot’s winged cat-eye. Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used Neutrogena’s Liquid Eyeliner in Precision to outline the exact design she wanted before completely filling in and committing. To tie it all together, she applied Neutrogena’s Gel Eyeliner Intense liner to the actress’ waterline.

Zendaya and Jodie Comer also turned to Old Hollywood starlets as inspiration, only they focused on the hairstyles of the past instead. While the Euphoria actress opted for sophisticated soft waves, the Emmy award-winner from Killing Eve achieved an effortless piecey half updo. But the best part of it is that both stars got their looks with two different products that cost less than $5 — Zendaya’s a hairspray and Comer’s a must-have styler.

For all you budget-friendly shoppers, keep scrolling to see what drugstore products A-listers used for the 2019 Emmy Awards.