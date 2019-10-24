



A present for the groom! Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan tied the knot on October 5 in a ceremony officiated by Norman Reedus and Jensen Ackles — and Reedus’ involvement was all a surprise from his wife.

“Jensen officiated and Norman read a poem,” the 41-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly at the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime press junket on Tuesday, October 22. “I wanted to surprise Jeffrey with Norman’s involvement because they love each other dearly. I love that they are the poster children for, like, the banishment of toxic masculinity, like those two are always hugging, they’re always kissing, they cry … they’re the anti-bros. So, Norman read a poem for Jeffrey and I, which was very sweet and Jeffrey was like, ‘What’s he doing up here?’ and I’m like, ‘Shh. Just go with it. Just go with it! It was my idea!'”

The officiants hold a special place in her 53-year-old husband’s heart. Ackles, 41, is Morgan’s former Supernatural costar. He and his wife, Danneel Harris, introduced Morgan and Burton in 2009.

“I happened to be single and Jensen said, ‘I’ve got a girl you should meet,’” Morgan told HuffPost in 2015. “So, I went to a bar and I met Hilarie at a bar with Jensen and Danneel, and the rest is history. … We ended up back at my house drinking shots of tequila.”

Reedus, 50, meanwhile, currently stars with the actor on The Walking Dead.

The One Tree Hill alum also shared that her favorite moment of the wedding was surprisingly lowkey. “We ducked out at the end and went upstairs, you know, totally sober and no debauchery and we just gossiped — sat in bathrobes and gossiped and that was perfect,” she said.

The newlyweds revealed that they had gotten married in Instagram posts on October 7.

“Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” Burton captioned a photo of their big day. “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”

Morgan, for his part, captioned his wedding post, “I’d say words… but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan…. I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

Burton and Morgan are the parents of son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months, who the Lethal Weapon actress said was “100 percent” involved in the wedding plans.

“Our kids are little weirdos and they know that that’s a compliment,” she told Us. “We encourage them, not to stand alone, but to be true to themselves.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane