



The perfect day. After 10 years together, Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan tied the knot on Saturday, October 5, and while they shared some of the best moments on Instagram, the actress’ favorite memory from the night came at the end.

“We ducked out at the end and went upstairs, you know, totally sober and no debauchery and we just gossiped — sat in bathrobes and gossiped and that was perfect,” Burton, 37, shared with Us Weekly exclusively at the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime junket on Tuesday, October 22, before explaining why now was the right time to make it official.

“You just hit a point one day when you want it to be real and our lives are very, very busy,” the A Christmas Wish star explained. “It became really easy to just be like, ‘We’re close enough. We’re close enough.’ But you also want to set an example with your children and we didn’t want to be liars anymore! We called each other husband and wife because we lived as husband and wife. It was as true as anything, but it became more of a celebration and it was a thank you to the people who supported us over the last decade, so it was a thank you.”

Burton and Morgan, 53, met in 2009 and share children Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months. The kids were “100 percent” involved in the wedding too, Burton told Us. “Our kids are little weirdos and they know that that’s a compliment,” she said. “We encourage them, not to stand alone, but to be true to themselves.”

She also revealed that the pair aren’t planning a getaway anytime soon — and they have a good reason. “We had a honeymoon before. He had to do The Walking Dead premiere, so I came out and we had two whole days for ourselves,” the Virginia native said. “When you’re parents, it’s different. Even if we went away somewhere, we’d just lament the whole time that we wanted our kids there!”

Burton will star in A Christmas Wish on Lifetime Thursday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane