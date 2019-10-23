



Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have the best reason for skipping out on a honeymoon after their October 5 wedding.

“We had a honeymoon before,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, explained to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 22, while promoting A Christmas Wish at the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Junket. “He had to do The Walking Dead premiere, so I came out and we had two whole days for ourselves. When you’re parents, it’s different. Even if we went away somewhere, we’d just lament the whole time that we wanted our kids there.”

She and the actor, 53, who share son Augustus, 9, and daughter Georgia, 19 months, announced earlier this month that they tied the knot after a decade together.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life,” Burton captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community.”

The Virginia native added, “WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact,” Burton wrote on Monday. “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19.”

Augustus and Georgia were “100 percent” involved in the wedding, Burton told Us on Tuesday.

Norman Reedus and Jensen Ackles also played a part in the nuptials, acting as officiants. The Supernatural star, 41, even got matching tattoos with the groom and Jared Padalecki.

A Christmas Wish will premiere on Lifetime on November 28.

With reporting by Carly Sloane