Just like walking through the halls of Tree Hill High. Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Harris reunited at a 2020 Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 5.

The former One Tree Hill stars channeled their former characters in an elevator video at InStyle and Warner Brother’s afterparty in Los Angeles. While Bush, who played Brooke Davis for all nine seasons of the series, and Harris, who recurred as Rachel Gatina, had pom noms, Greenberg (Jake Jagielski) bounced a basketball. (Brooke and Rachel were cheerleaders on the show and Jake was part of the basketball team until Greenberg exited during season 2.)

“Favorites ♥️🏀🌳,” Bush, 37, tweeted alongside the clip on Monday, January 6.

Greenberg, 41, also shared the video. The Mindy Project alum later reposted a video with wife Jamie Chung in the elevator at the bash.

“It’s art, look it up. @jamiejchung @bryangreenberg. 🎥: @douglasfriedman #InStyleWBGlobes,” he captioned the video of the couple taping a banana to the elevator, spoofing Galerie Perrotin’s booth at Art Basel Miami Beach via Instagram.

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons on The WB/ The CW from 2003 to 2012. Bush previously reunited with Harris, Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) and Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott) at Burton’s nuptials to Jeffrey Dean Morgan in October.

“It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to,” the 38-year-old Pearson star told Us at the time. “The very best. It was the company and just knowing everyone at the wedding made a huge difference. Also the celebration of two people who have done a lot of hard work to get where they are and they deserve every bit of happiness that they squeeze out of this tiny life that we have.”

Lenz added that the cast of the drama are still close. “We’re family for life no matter what,” she said. “There’s constant communication going on. We can always pick up where we left off.”

One Tree Hill, which also starred Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty, is currently streaming on Hulu.