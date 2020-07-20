Oh, how far they’ve come. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin took to Instagram to mark the fourth anniversary of her discovering he was unfaithful during their marriage.

“Four years ago, yesterday was discovery day … That was the day that Jana found out about all the s—t I was doing,” the 33-year-old former NFL player revealed on Monday, July 20, via Kramer’s Instagram Stories. “It was a life-changing, really bad day, obviously, for both of us, but we were able to lean into each other and connect over it and have gratitude for where we are at now compared to four years ago.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that Caussin was seeking treatment for his sex addiction after he cheated on Kramer, 36, several times. The pair, who wed in 2015, often open up about how they work on their marriage on their podcast, “Whine Down.” The former football player also takes over his wife’s Instagram every Monday.

“As Mike shared in his Mike Monday today, yesterday marked 4 years since [the] discovery of his affairs,” Kramer wrote on Monday via Instagram. “Holy hell was 4 years ago the worst day of both of our lives and damn did our world literally explode. But last night was the first time on this day that we were closer than ever. Sure, there were some tears but the connection was stronger than it’s ever been. I’m so thankful for the way Mike leaned in with empathy. That makes all the difference.”

The One Tree Hill alum then directed her followers to Monday’s podcast episode. During their candid chat, the couple answered fan questions about addiction, including one listener whose husband “claims” he has a sex addiction.

“He might be the example of why the society thinks this is a married man’s excuse like he’s using it as an excuse,” Caussin replied after Kramer read the question. “I’m not saying that he is, I’m saying that the way that he made it sound is he’s using it as an excuse and it’s not. It’s an explanation, maybe on some of his behaviors.”

The “Why You Wanna” songstress, who noted that the pair will be opening up even more in their upcoming book, The Good Fight, pointed out that the athlete didn’t accept his addiction at first.

“Acceptance is the difference between thinking and knowing, doing the work and seeing that there’s a pattern there, there are reasons and explanations for your life in that realm. It took a while for me to look in the mirror and say ‘I’m a sex addict,’” he explained. “Part of it is admitting that you’re powerless and your life has become unmanageable. As men, to admit that something has power over us and can’t control our lives? It’s a difficult concept because I felt like I had control over so many issues in my life, then it came out and took out my knees and changed my life. I thought I don’t have a problem, I can fix this.”

Kramer and Caussin, who renewed their vows in December 2017, share 4-year-old daughter Jolie and 19-month-old son Jace.