Jana Kramer is hoping for minimal drama as she and Mike Caussin get divorced.

Although the singer, 37, is “heartbroken and distraught,” she’s determined to keep the split civil, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s her goal that it will be an amicable divorce considering all that Jana has been through in the marriage,” the insider adds.

The “final straw” for the “I Got the Boy” songstress was another cheating incident, a source told Us earlier this month. Though she’s hurt, Kramer wants to avoid a messy divorce with the former football player because they share two children, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

“She only cares about being there and being present for her kids and doing what is best for them,” the insider notes. “She’s said repeatedly that they are all that matters. … [They both] want to make sure their kids are raised as normal as possible despite their parents no longer living together.”

Jace and Jolie are “Jana’s priority right now,” and she’ll continue striving to “be the best mom she can be,” the source adds.

Luckily, the One Tree Hill alum has “wonderful support system,” and her besties are helping her get through this difficult divorce. Though it was a tough decision to divorce her husband after nearly six years, she “is surrounded by friends who are helping her see that enough is enough.”

Kramer announced the pair’s split via Instagram on Wednesday, April 21. “‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” she wrote at the time. ”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Us confirmed that the actress also filed for divorce at the time of her post.

Though the “Whine Down” podcast cohosts had documented their ups and downs on their iHeartRadio program and in their 2020 book, The Good Fight, Kramer and Caussin seemed to be doing well. The ex-NFL player was taking care of his wife after her breast augmentation surgery in March 2021, and they were attending couples therapy together.

“She didn’t know behind the scenes that he was continuously lying and cheating on her,” the insider adds. “It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before].”

With reporting by Diana Cooper