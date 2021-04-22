Jana Kramer’s relationship history has the making of a great country song.

The “I’ve Done Love” songstress has been candid about her love life, past and present, with her fans. Most recently, Kramer filed to end her third marriage, announcing she and Mike Caussin called it quits in April 2021 after six years of marriage.

”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” she wrote via Instagram. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔”

News of their split came four years after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former NFL player was unfaithful. The twosome attempted to navigate Caussin’s battle with sex addiction for years before pulling the plug on their relationship.

Kramer was previously married twice before she met Caussin. During her stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2016, the One Tree Hill alum revealed she was in an abusive marriage when she was 19 years old. Several years later, Kramer was briefly married to actor Johnathon Schaech. The duo filed to end their union during the summer of 2010 after less than a month of marriage.

Despite her tumultuous relationship history, Kramer has maintained she believes in love and marriage. In 2018, she referred to herself as a “total love addict.”

“I need to go to meetings. [Mike and I] were both love addicts attracting each other,” the actress said on the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast. “We were both unhealthy, which is why we moved so fast. If you don’t tell me you love me within two weeks, if I didn’t make you fall in love with me in a couple weeks, I was out. My challenge was always to get the guy to do that … It’s bad. Like, love addiction is a real thing. It’s real bad.”

Scroll through for a complete breakdown of Kramer’s relationship history: