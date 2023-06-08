Baby on board! Jana Kramer is pregnant with her third child, her first with fiancé Allan Russell.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement … at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” the “Why Ya Wanna” songstress, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 8, alongside a photo of her and Russell, 42, with a positive pregnancy test. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.”

The exciting news comes after the couple announced that they are engaged following six months of dating. “A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I’m proud to call you my fiancé and cherish every minute we spend together ❤️ I love you my little warrior xxx,” the soccer player captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, May 25.

Kramer went on to share more details about how Russell popped the question. “It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view,” she recalled about the trip to her new homebuild on Thursday’s episode of the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast. “It felt very sentimental.”

The country singer became a mother for the first time following her 2015 nuptials to Mike Caussin. The pair welcomed daughter Jolie one year after the wedding and expanded their family again with son Jace in 2018.

Kramer and Caussin, 36, had a tumultuous marriage over the years. In 2016, Us Weekly broke the news that the retired athlete had been unfaithful and the duo briefly separated. Kramer and Caussin renewed their vows in 2017 after the ex-NFL player completed treatment for sex addiction.

Following nearly six years of marriage, Us confirmed that the actress filed for divorce from Caussin.

”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” the “I’ve Done Love” songstress, who was previously married to Michael Gambino and Johnathon Schaech, wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔”

The One Tree Hill alum, whose divorce was finalized in July 2021, moved on with Ian Schinelli but their connection fizzled out after less than one year of dating.

“Sometimes I am so available for the wrong person, and I am almost like, ‘I am not going to pick up the phone when this person calls me.’ Because I am just too available,” she explained on her podcast in July 2022, three months after confirming her split from Schinelli, 37. “I think if I was a little less available — but then it’s a game. I don’t want to play games.”

Kramer later dropped hints about Russell before going public with her new man earlier this year. “I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she said in January on her podcast. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what? I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

The Michigan native admitted she was hopeful about her future with Russell, adding, “I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way. We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”