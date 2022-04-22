It’s over. After sparking split speculation, Jana Kramer confirmed that she is no longer with Ian Schinelli.

“I am kind of going through [a breakup] right now,” Kramer, 38, revealed during an interview with Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Friday, April 22, after they asked for her go-to breakup advice. “It’s good. I think what I would say though is your story isn’t over. You are never going to be alone. It is not as bad as it seems in the moment.”

The country singer noted that she was looking forward to her future, adding, “I think time is a beautiful thing to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store.”

The relationship insight comes after fans started questioning whether she was still with Schinelli, 36. Earlier this week, eagle-eyed followers noticed that the pair were no longer following each other on Instagram and deleted all their photos together.

Kramer ignited more rumors when she posted a quote via her Instagram Story. “If you’re happy alone, you’ll be happier together,” the post read on Friday. “There is no type of affection that can fill the void in a person who doesn’t love themselves already. There is no independence in dependency.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum originally hinted that she was seeing someone new when she shared a photo seemingly taken by a shirtless man in December 2021. After the post went viral, Kramer clarified that she was looking to keep the romance more private after her tumultuous marriage with Mike Caussin.

“I feel like there’s no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good. … I think I’m so afraid of, like, I’m used to just war and not being on steady ground. My therapist said, ‘You’re used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing.’ So, when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it’s like, ‘Oh that freaks me out,’ like, ‘That can’t be real,'” the Lifetime actress, who was married to the retired athlete, 35, from 2015 to 2021, said during her “Whine Down” podcast at the time. “For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there’s another shoe to drop and I don’t want to be fooled again.”

One month later, Kramer made her relationship with Schinelli official and opened up about their special connection. “We just have a lot of fun together, and he pushes me to just stretch my limits on things,” the Michigan native explained on her podcast. “It just feels really nice. I was scared to post [their romance] because I don’t want to be embarrassed. I don’t want the same history to repeat itself. From what I see, he’s an honest man.

Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, with Caussin, also recalled thinking the trainer was too good to be true. “In the very beginning when I met him, I was like, ‘OK, he’s handsome. He’s got a body to die for. He’s a freaking Navy SEAL. He’s charming. He’s nice. He’s kind. He’s got a daughter. He’s a dad,'” she shared during her podcast. “And I’m like, ‘I bet you he has a small penis.’ That’s it. Something has to be wrong with him. I will say that it’s very nice.”

Schinelli, for his part, later discussed how the duo approach any problems they may have in their relationship. “It’s not a boundary, it’s just more understanding her needs [and] my needs,” he said during his debut on her podcast last month. “We didn’t address those right away, and it was definitely a difficult thing to get to, and once we finally got to it, it was like, I need this in my day and my week, and she needs this in her day and her week.”

