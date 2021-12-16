Shirtless Mystery Man Takes Robe Photo of Jana Kramer After Divorce

Who’s that photographer? Following Jana Kramer’s divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin earlier this year, she has seemingly moved on.

“When u have to sharpie a robe because u haven’t worn it since being divorced,” the “I Got the Boy” songstress, 38, captioned an Instagram Story snap on Wednesday, December 15, while wearing a gray bathrobe that was embroidered with a “C” to denote her former spouse’s last name. The letter “K” has since been written in black marker over the stitching. “Dear Santa, I need a robe with a K 🤣.”

In addition to her caption, eagle-eyed fans noticed Kramer’s mystery photographer in the reflection of a glass door. There, a shirtless man can be seen holding up a smartphone to take the pic of the One Tree Hill alum.

While Kramer has not publicly disclosed the identity of her Instagram photographer yet, this development comes months after her last name was restored after her divorce from the 34-year-old former football player.

“Got the call yesterday that I’m officially Kramer again,” the Michigan native shared alongside an Instagram selfie in a “Badass Mama” T-shirt in September. “So new look, same girl. Also sneak peek [sic] of my shirt collab with @lulusimonstudio.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in July that the exes, who announced their split in April after nearly six years of marriage, had finalized their divorce. Since then, the Soccer Mom Madam actress has briefly been linked with Graham Bunn and Jay Cutler. She was spotted alongside the former Chicago Bears quarterback, 38, amid his split from estranged wife Kristin Cavallari.

“Jana is still single,” a source told Us in October. “She and Jay went on a few dates, but things seemed to fizzle out between them. They’re not seeing each other anymore.”

The country singer, for her part, later asserted that she “would love” to be in another serious relationship.

“I have a lot of love to give,” the “Voices” performer exclusively told Us in October. “It’s crazy to say, but I still believe in marriage. I still would love to show my kids what a healthy marriage looks like and I hope, one day, that happens.”

In the meantime, Kramer has been focused on healing amid her breakup with Caussin — with whom she shares children Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3 — and kickstarting new holiday plans.

“I wanted to start a whole new tradition since this year’s the first one making new traditions [since my divorce],” she told Us earlier this month. “So, I decided to put a tree in the master as well, because trees just make me smile. … What I’m looking forward to the most this Christmas is just making new memories with my kids. Enjoying every single minute and being truly blessed that it’s us three. And we’re happy and we’re healthy.”

The “Whine Down” podcast host added: “We’re also going to make some cookies because that was always a tradition growing up with my mom, too.”