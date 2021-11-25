Rolling with it. Jana Kramer got real about what it’s like to celebrate her first holiday without her two children after splitting from Mike Caussin earlier this year.

“Happy thanksgiving 🖤. I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies,” the 37-year-old singer wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. “My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart.”

The One Tree Hill alum shared a series of photos with her daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, whom she shares with the former NFL player, 34, while they were off spending time with Caussin and she was celebrating Thanksgiving solo.

“BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma,” Kramer continued. “Thinking of all the others that are having a ‘first’ holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings 😂😂.”

The Holiday Fix Up actress, who filed for divorce from Caussin in April after five years of marriage, opened up more about spending the holiday apart from her little ones in a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday.

“First one without the kiddos. I knew it was going to be tough. The rainy weather outside is not helping,” Kramer said in one clip. “I’m going to finish this, go for a run and count my blessings because there is a lot to be thankful for.”

The Michigan native, who finalized her divorce in July, noted that it’s “OK to feel the feels” no matter what you’re going through. “I think it’s OK to show feelings. Holidays aren’t always easy for everyone,” she added.

Earlier this month, the “I Got the Boy” singer exclusively told Us Weekly about her upcoming holiday plans and how they would be different following her divorce.

“It is not going to be easy,” she said on November 8. “I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional. It’s going to be rough.”

Kramer explained that she will have the kids — whom she has custody of 240 days a year while Caussin gets them the other 125 days — on Christmas Eve this year. The special night will mark their first Christmas season as a family of three, which Kramer hopes will be “amazing” even though it is different than years past.

“I’m looking forward to it, but I’m scared of it too,” she explained, noting that she plans to keep some traditions intact. “I want to do some of the same things that we’ve always done with the kids, which is like they [bake] cookies and decorate the tree together and open one gift on Christmas Eve.”

The Christmas in Mississippi actress revealed that while the thought of decorating may “depress” her, she wants to keep things festive for her little ones.

“I want to create something that’s really special for us three. Just our little special memory and special tradition that we do together as a family of three,” Kramer told Us. “I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m trying to think of it.”